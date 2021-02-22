‘Facilities being provided to hospitals’

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health Chairman Dr Muhammad Afzal has said that all available facilities are being provided to hospitals and health centres.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the District Health Department Office to distribute ultrasound machines among the Rural Health Centres. Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Aurangzeb was also present.

Dr Afzal said that the provincial government had been taking practical steps to provide all necessary facilities to all hospitals in the province.

“Special attention was being made towards provision of missing facilities at tehsil headquarters hospitals, rural health centres and basic health centres,” he said. He said that he had raised voice at the platform concerned about problems confronted by health workers.

He said that problems faced by Health Department community would be resolved soon.

Partly cloudy weather forecast: Partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the city during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office reported that maximum and minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours remained 30C and 16C respectively. The partly cloudy and cold weather had also been forecast for rest of the region.

Drug pusher held: Cantt police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered hashish and heroine from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Cantt police station took an alleged drug pusher into custody and recovered 1,240 grams hashish and 140 grams heroine from his possession.