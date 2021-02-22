DDC approves 115 uplift schemes

FAISALABAD: The District Development Committee has approved the implementation on 115 development schemes for regional development and public welfare at a cost of Rs 270.3 million.

The District Development Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in which Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood briefed about the technical and administrative aspects of various development schemes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Officers of Local Government, Wasa, FDA and other departments were also present.

The meeting was informed that the under the SDGs development package schemes of roads, Wasa, FDA, Local Government and Fesco would be completed. Reviewing the schemes approved during the meeting, the DC said that expeditious departmental measures should be taken so that these schemes could be completed earlier. He said that the problem should be solved immediately in connection with development projects.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the Muhammad Bashir Khan Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament at Bohranwali Ground.

OVER 1,301 ACRES STATE LAND

RETRIEVED FROM GRABBERS: The district administration has retrieved over 1,301 acres state land worth Rs12.50 billion from the land grabbers during the last 16 days here.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed in a briefing session that over 199 acres land worth Rs 3.56 billion was retrieved from land grabbers at Tehsil Sadar so far. He said that over 4-Kanal land worth Rs 2.70 billion at Tehsil City, over 193 acres at Tehsil Jaranwala, over 328 acre land at Tehsil Tandlianwala, over 66 acres at Tehsil Samundri and over 515 acres land had been retrieved from the land grabbers at Chak Jhumra.

APPOINTED: Saqib Manan, Commissioner and president of Board of Governors of Divisional Model College, has appointed Air Commodore (retd) Amir Sarwar as the principal of the college.