Minorities enjoy complete religious freedom: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: The Sikh community on Sunday organised a ceremony in connection with Saka Nankana Sahib at the Gurdwara Janamasthan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Shah said that the minorities had complete religious freedom in the country and they could enjoy their religious festivities and festivals.

He said that the Baba Guru Nanak International University would be completed soon. He said that everybody should learn the history of his religion.

He said that the Sikh community was a peaceful and disciplined nation.

He condemned the Indian government for now allowing the Indian Sikhs to visit Pakistan to participate in the festivities of 100th anniversary of Saka Nankana.

Punjabi Sikh chairman Sanghat Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla said that the Sikh community had always given sacrifices. He said that the Indian government was committing atrocities on the Indian farmers. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Bilal Iftikhar, Shrines Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former tehsil nazim Shahzad Khali Khan and others were also present.