Sindh CM terms Haleem Adil's allegations baseless

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Haleem Adil Sheikh's allegations are baseless. Talking to the media at the Jilani House, Khairpur, after condoling with former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the demise of his daughter, Murad said he has ordered a probe into the incident. He said Haleem Adil was in police custody, so it should be investigated that how the snake came in his room. He said the provincial governments were facing financial as well as economic crises because of the failure of the federal government. The Sindh CM said a strange situation has been created on the issue of wheat, adding wheat had been smuggled at cheap prices and later it was bought at high rates. He said the Sindh government had sealed the border to stop wheat smuggling besides punishing some officers found guilty in wheat smuggling.