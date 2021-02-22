close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Three women among seven held for indecent acts

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

LAHORE:Shalimar police arrested three women and four men for shouting and indecent acts at a wedding function.

Dozens of people managed to escape after seeing the police party. A case has been registered against the men.Meanwhile, Mandi Bahauddin police claimed to have arrested 163 dangerous criminals, 44 of A category and 119 of B category. Mandi Bahauddin police arrested 29 members of seven gangs, 171 illicit arms carriers and 68 drug pushers. The police registered three cases on violation of the loudspeaker act, 41 cases of speeding, 78 cases of electricity theft, 42 cases relating to fireworks, 21 cases of bogus number plates, 21 cases on gambling charges, nine cases of kite flying, 14 cases of overcharging and 10 cases of firing.

