Mother tongue’s importance highlighted

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza has said that mother tongue education has a positive impact on the mental

development of children and added protection of mother tongue was the responsibility of educational institutions.

In her message on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, the Vice-Chancellor further said that the Punjabi Department at Lahore College for Women University had been given a special task to promote mother tongue while degrees from undergraduate to PhD Punjabi were also being offered by the department.

Dr Bushra Mirza said that mother tongue education helped in the promotion and dissemination of the language as well. She added that promotion of mother tongue was an important need in today's modern age.