Cops directed to continue crackdown on kite sellers

Rawalpindi:City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has directed the police officers concerned to continue crackdown on the kite sellers and flyers and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators while over 104,000 kites and 2,900 kite flying string rolls were recovered and as many as 330 kite sellers and flyers were sent behind the bars during January and February.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police arrested 175 violators of the ban during three days of Basant, Friday to Sunday, in operation conducted against those allegedly involved in kite flying, aerial firing and violation of loudspeaker act.

Police also seized over 12,000 kites, more than 300 string rolls, kite flying material, sound system, weapons and ammunition from their possession. Police used drones and other cameras to trace violators of the ban from the roofs of houses, plazas, hotels and buildings across the city particularly in cantonment areas.

On the special directives of CPO, SSP Operations, Shoaib Mehmood, SP Potohar Syed Ali and other senior police officers visited various areas and supervised the crackdowns against the violators.

Despite ban on kite flying, imposed by the Punjab government, Pakistan Kite Flying Organisation, Rawalpindi chapter had announced dates to celebrate ‘Basant’ in Rawalpindi cantonment and city areas.

The organisation had announced Feb 18 and 19 for cantonment areas and Feb 25 and 26 for City areas of Rawalpindi. The dates were announced for the ‘Basant’ festival through Facebook and the youngsters and kite lovers had reportedly started preparations and the kites and kite flying string rolls were being purchased from online suppliers.

As the ‘Basant’ festival is approaching, kite-selling has increased in the city areas despite the ban on selling and flying. According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police have busted a number of kite-sellers who had made different groups on social media platforms selling kites.

He said that police gathered information and traced the location of a kite-selling group running a social media page that sells equipment to selected customers. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas urged the parents, teachers, ulema-e-kram and civil society members to come forward and play role against kite flying and aerial firing which has become a menace as it’s a dangerous game and taking lives of innocent citizens. CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. He said, no one would be allowed to celebrate ‘Basant’ in the city.

The CPO said, directives had been issued to the police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and kite sellers. In order to implement the ban of kite flying imposed by the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Police were cautiously conducting raids against kite dealers and flyers across the district, he added. The CPO also appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying. The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against kite sellers, the CPO directed.