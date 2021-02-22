24 businesses sealedover SOPs’ violation

LAHORE:The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Shalimar Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops and a farmhouse. Model Town AC Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 19 shops in Model Town area while City AC Fizan Ahmed sealed six shops in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to the transport owners and drivers to follow the coronavirus SOPs strictly.

89 criminals arrested: The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Punjab police arrested 89 proclaimed offenders (POs), target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, presenting the weekly performance of both the wings, said that crime-fighters of Dolphin Squad and the PRU also recovered narcotics and illegal weapons, including 23 pistols, four rifles, 31 magazines, 211 bullets, three bottles of liquor, 104-gram charas and 15-gram heroin from the accused.

The two wings showed immediate response to all 443 calls, received on helpline 15. Thirteen bikes and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the criminals during the action.

They helped 39 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 151,000 motorbikes, 3,090 vehicles, more than 155,000 persons.

Around 1,407 motorbikes and three vehicles were impounded and 244 persons were detained in different police stations due to incomplete documents.The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 15 persons for violating ban on kite-flying, 18 for doing wheelie and other two for firing in jubilation.