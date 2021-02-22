19 more die from corona

Around 19 more patients died from coronavirus and other 569 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,204 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 167,345 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,103 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,190,634 in the province. After 5,204 fatalities and recovery of a total of 154,895 patients, including 327 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 7,246 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.