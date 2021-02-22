Commissioners directed to ensure effective COVID-19 vaccination

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has directed all Commissioners to ensure effective operationalisation of existing District Vaccine Management Committees in their respective districts in the province.

In a notification issued here, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department informed that District Vaccine Management Committees were notified under respective Deputy Commissioners for monitoring, management and supervision of COVID-19 vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been initially started for healthcare workers registered through public and private sector hospitals and laboratories. However, the uptake has been slow which requires immediate and effective supervision and monitoring through the District Vaccine Management Committees.

In second phase, which is likely to commence from the first week of March, the general public above the age of 65 years needs to be vaccinated while the first phase is yet to be completed. Therefore, the P&SHD requested Commissioners to direct all Deputy Commissioners to actively monitor the vaccination drive in their respective districts and increase the uptake rate for timely completion of vaccination.