Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Aleem visits Services Hospital

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday visited Services Hospital and reviewed the pace of development work of new dialysis block.

According to the official sources, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation would equip three floors of dialysis unit with latest facilities. The Senior Minister said free-of-cost treatment facilities would be provided to the patients, adding the foundation was supervising different public welfare-oriented projects.

Aleem Khan directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work of dialysis block at the earliest. He further said that the Foundation would increase the number of dialysis machines on completion of the new block. It is pertinent to mention here that 36 new dialysis machines from Germany have arrived in the provincial capital.

