Mon Feb 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Lahore Qalandars ink deal with Daraz

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

LAHORE: One of the popular franchises of Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars have signed a partnership deal with country’s leading eCommerce hub Daraz as their official merchandise partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daraz as our sponsor partner. This is an exciting partnership which will help us achieve the segmented audience. We hope that both the organisations will maintain a healthy professional relationship.” said Atif Rana, owner of Lahore Qalanders.

