Mon Feb 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Master Paints crowned Allama Iqbal Polo champs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Team Master Paints edged out BN Polo in the final to win the Aquafina-sponsored Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Sunday.

Masters and BN team were at stalemate till the regulation chukkers and had to enter in to a battle of sudden death fight and Mater Paints thus claimed victory and claimed the title with 10-9 goals difference.

In a tit for tat final, both the teams played top quality polo. Team Master Paints defeated BN Polo in the fifth sudden death chukker after they were locked nine-all by the end of the regular four chukkers. After a close fight Team Master Paints claimed the trophy of the inaugural Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021.

