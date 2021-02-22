Master Paints crowned Allama Iqbal Polo champs

LAHORE: Team Master Paints edged out BN Polo in the final to win the Aquafina-sponsored Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Sunday.

In a tit for tat final, both the teams played top quality polo. Team Master Paints defeated BN Polo in the fifth sudden death chukker after they were locked nine-all by the end of the regular four chukkers. After a close fight Team Master Paints claimed the trophy of the inaugural Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021.