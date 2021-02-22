Governor claims Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup

LAHORE: It was Governor that ruled the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup with style, while Breaking Bad landed with the Sher Garh Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Governor in its win maintained a clear distance from the flock while Breaking Bad fought all ends to edge to win. The winners of six Sohna Plates were Jonti Road, Jee Aya Nu, Bright Gold, Master Piece, Salam-e-Dera, Mr Gondal and Khadim respectively. Just for the last plate race, all of the others were upsets.

In the first race, there were upsets on all the three positions. Jonti Road won the first spot while New Rebel and After Hero secured second and third places respectively.

Jee Aya Nu surprised with win in the second race. Easy Go and Real Commando were the winners of the second and third places in sequence.

The third upset came from Bright Gold in the third race while favoruite Golden Arrow was second and surprisingly Master Prince was third.

The fourth race too had an upset from Salam-e-Dera. But the favourite Lucky Is Me slipped to second place and third was Prince Of Multan.

The fifth race was the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup and here favourite was Governor and was also the winner. Gondal Gift secured the second place while Shah The Great surprised everyone by becoming third.

Similarly, Breaking Bad was favourite for the Sher Garh Cup and it also secured the top place. But the remaining two places taken by Naymar and Banaras Prince shocked everyone.

Wizard Afzaal had a magic run in the seventh race while Sohna and Danzora were surprise winners of second and third slots.

The final and eighth race had the winner in favourite Khadim. But the second and third spots taken by Royal Escort and Chan Pari were actually switch of places.

The eighth race of the day has eight entries with focus for win is on Khadim and for places Salam-e-Lahore and Royal Escort.