Libyan minister survives attack

TRIPOLI: The powerful interior minister of Libya’s unity government survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, an aide said, sparking fears of resurgent violence despite UN-led peace efforts. Fathi Bashagha’s convoy “was fired on from an armoured car while he was on the highway” near the capital Tripoli, seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), a member of his inner circle said.