Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Ebola toll hits four in DR Congo

World

GOMA, DR Congo: Four people have died from Ebola during a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where people are resisting measures to contain the disease, officials said on Sunday. Since the epidemic’s resurgence this month, “we have already registered six Ebola cases. We have lost four infected people,” Doctor Eugene Syalita, the provincial health minister in North Kivu province in the DRC’s northeast, told AFP.

