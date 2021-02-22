close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Tanzania urged to combat Covid

World

DAR ES SALAAM: The head of the World Health Organisation on Sunday appealed to Tanzania to take “robust action” against Covid-19 in the country, where the president has long played down the virus. President John Magufuli has claimed coronavirus has been has fended off by prayer in Tanzania, and refused to take tough measures to curb its spread.

