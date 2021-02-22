French city cooks up furore over meat-free school lunches

LYON: The French government on Sunday accused the Green mayor of Lyon of insulting French butchers and harming the health of children by keeping meat off the menu for school lunches in the city.

Mayor Gregory Doucet defended the decision, saying the idea of having a single menu without meat was to ensure a smooth service at lunchtimes during the social distancing enforced by the Covid-19 crisis.

But the government pounced on the mayor, who was one of a number of Green politicians to win control of major cities in last year’s local elections seen as a drubbing for the party of President Emmanuel Macron. Lyon is also seen by many as the culinary capital of the country, famed for its hearty meat-based cuisine. “Let’s stop putting ideology on our children’s plates,” Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie wrote on Twitter. “Let’s just give them what they need to grow well. Meat is part of it,” he said, adding that he had asked the region’s prefect, the state-appointed top local official, to overrule the move.