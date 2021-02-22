close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Seven Nigerian mly personnel die in plane crash

World

ABUJA: Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash on Sunday near Nigeria’s capital Abuja, the country’s airforce spokesman said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure. “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure,” spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.

