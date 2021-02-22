Four of a family murdered over property row

SIALKOT: Four members of a family were murdered over a property dispute at Klasswala village, Tehsil Pasrur, on Sunday.

Reportedly, accused Rana Shahab and his accomplices allegedly opened fire at his relatives over a land dispute in the limits of Sadar Pasrur police. As a result, paternal uncle of the accused Zulfiqar, his son Hassan and Zulfiqar’s relative Majid were killed on the spot while Majid’s father Abdul Rahman sustained fatal injuries. The injured was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has directed the police to arrest the accused persons within 24 hours.