close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Three abducted from agricultural field

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

SUKKUR: Local dacoits kidnapped three people for ransom from the jurisdiction of Ghemrao Police Station in Ghotki.

Reports said the victims were identified as Ghulam Miustafa, Gul Muhammad and Habibullah Mirani who had been working in their agricultural field, when some unknown criminals kidnapped them and demanded Rs3 million as ransom.

Latest News

More From Pakistan