Three abducted from agricultural field

SUKKUR: Local dacoits kidnapped three people for ransom from the jurisdiction of Ghemrao Police Station in Ghotki.
Reports said the victims were identified as Ghulam Miustafa, Gul Muhammad and Habibullah Mirani who had been working in their agricultural field, when some unknown criminals kidnapped them and demanded Rs3 million as ransom.