VC Arts, Heritage varsity Jamshoro pledges to resolve issues

SUKKUR: Vice-Chancellor, Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro, Bhai Khan Shar, has said he has pledged to meet the targets, including to overcome the financial crisis and other issues. The vice-chancellor said no doubt the university has been facing multiple challenges because of upgradation of arts and design college to a university and it is the first time that the university has established its Senate and Syndicate to resolve issues. He said the university has been facing severe financial constrains due to Covid-19 pandemic, adding that though he had held meetings with Sindh CM, advisor to the CM Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other stakeholders.