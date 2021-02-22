close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Sindh CM terms Haleem Adil’s allegations baseless

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Haleem Adil Sheikh's allegations are baseless.

Talking to the media at the Jilani House, Khairpur, after condoling with former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the demise of his daughter, Murad said he has ordered a probe into the incident. He said Haleem Adil was in police custody, so it should be investigated that how the snake came in his room. He said the provincial governments were facing financial as well as economic crises because of the failure of the federal government. The Sindh CM said a strange situation has been created on the issue of wheat, adding wheat had been smuggled at cheap prices and later it was bought at high rates. He said the Sindh government had sealed the border to stop wheat smuggling besides punishing some officers found guilty in wheat smuggling.

Latest News

More From Pakistan