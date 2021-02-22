Covid-19 claims 38 lives, infects another 1,329 persons

ISLAMABAD: The national tally Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 24,466 with 1,329 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 905 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 36 of them were under treatment in hospitals and two in their respective quarantines and homes Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 38 deaths, 16 people died, were under treatment, on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 38 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 35 percent, Mirpur 23 percent and Lahore 24 percent.

Around 252 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 41,395 tests were conducted across the country Saturday, including 11,399 in Sindh, 15,103 in Punjab, 7,191 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,779 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 732 in Balochistan, 410 in GB and 781 in AJK.

Around 534,107 persons have recovered from the disease so far across country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 571,174 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,777, Balochistan 18,979, GB 4,951, ICT 43,402, KP 70,886, Punjab 167,345 and Sindh 255,834. About 12,601 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,288 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died during past 24 hours in the hospitals while 5,204 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths in past 24 hours.

Seventeen deaths have occurred in hospitals and two out of the hospitals, 2,032 in KP where five of them died in hospitals Saturday, 488 in ICT, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 288 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital Saturday.

A total of 8,686,242 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with facilities for dealing with COVID-19. Some 2,053 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.