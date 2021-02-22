Minor dies after pole falls on top of him

A minor boy died on Sunday after a pole fell on top of him in the Jumma Goth area, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

Police said that the locals were removing the old electricity pole when they unbalanced it and it fell on top of the boy, who died on the spot.

The official said that the minor’s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 10-year-old Ali Baba, son of Sher.