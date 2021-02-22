Covid kills four more as another 386 test positive

Four more people have died due to Covid-19 and 386 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,292 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 11,040 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 386 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,948,971 tests, which have resulted in 256,219 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 12,816 patients across the province are currently infected: 12,390 are in self-isolation at home, 11 at isolation centres and 415 at hospitals, while 397 patients are in critical condition, of whom 52 are on life support.

He added that 319 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 239,111, which shows the recovery rate to be 93 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 386 fresh cases of Sindh, 177 (or 46 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 58 of the city’s new patients are from the East and South districts, 26 from District Korangi, 17 from District Central, 14 from District West and four from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 39 new cases, Thatta 21, Jamshoro 18, Ghotki 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 15, Larkana 11, Sanghar and Sujawal eight each, Jacobabad and Kashmore seven each, Khairpur and Shikarpur five each, Badin, Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar four each, Naushehroferoze two, and Sukkur and Nawabshah one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.