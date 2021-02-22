India to be wary of tricky twilight conditions at upcoming Test: Sharma

AHMEDABAD: Indian players will have to focus more on their batting during challenging twilight conditions in a pink ball day-night Test against England later this week, opener Rohit Sharma said Sunday.

Sharma’s comments came on the heels of India’s disastrous show in their last pink ball match against Australia in December.

The vaunted Indian side was skittled out for 36 — their lowest-ever score in Test cricket — as Australia romped home to an eight-wicket victory.

India and England are tied 1-1 in the current series and the third match beginning Wednesday will see the home team contesting in a day-night game once again.