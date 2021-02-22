Burns leads PGA at wind-hit Riviera as Fitzpatrick charges

LOS ANGELES: Sam Burns clung to a two-stroke lead over England’s fast-closing Matthew Fitzpatrick when darkness halted Saturday’s wind-hit third round of the US PGA Genesis Invitational.

Burns closed with back-to-back bogeys to stand on 10-under overall with five holes remaining when sunset halted play with 23 golfers — including 11 of the top 14 on the leaderboard — needing to finish their third round at cold and blustery Riviera Country Club.

“You’re getting wind you’re not used to seeing here,” Burns said. “Even when it’s downwind it was pretty hard to get the ball to stop on the green. Not a lot of opportunities out there.”

World number 149 Burns matched the 36-hole Riviera course record at 12-under par 130 to lead by five when the day began, then had to wait out a wind delay of three hours and 54 minutes before starting his round.