Wahab, Sammy allowed to rejoin squad

KARACHI: Just ahead of their opener against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday Peshawar Zalmi got a relief when their head coach Darren Sammy and skipper Wahab Riaz were allowed to integrate with their side after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted the team’s appeal regarding Friday’s biosecure breach.

The two had been sent into isolation on Friday after violating the Covid protocols.

“Appeal on a player and official guilty of breaching bio-secure bubble on Friday, has been accepted,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The two have been allowed to integrate with the side. The team has offered its regrets to the PCB on Friday’s breach and has thanked the PSL ETC for accepting their appeal. They have further assured protocols will be followed and respected as everyone wants the PSL to succeed,” the PCB said.