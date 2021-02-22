Players’ training for Davis Cup tie gains momentum

ISLAMABAD: As the camp for Davis Cup World Group I tie against Japan will be shifted to grasscourts of Pakistan Sports Complex today (Monday), Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan is all set to join the team after his tour to Australia where he acted as hitting partner of Aisamul Haq.

Talking to ‘The News’, team’s coach and non-playing captain Mushaf Zia confirmed the camp’s shifting from Monday.

“We have been training at the hard courts of the PTF Complex for the last couple of days. Aqeel will also be joining the team within next two days. Since the tie would be held at grasscourts so our efforts will be to give our players maximum exposure at the venue,” Mushaf said.

The tie is to be played on March 5-6. “Pakistan have always been a force on the grasscourts mainly due to exceptional display put in by Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan. Both the players have been carrying the burden for the last so many years. Yet again we are looking forward to the duo to put up a resolute show. Hopefully, they would again make a difference.”

The team’s non-playing captain added that Japan remained the most powerful tennis-playing country in Asia.

“Japan have got services of some of the best players. They are not only ranked amongst the best in Asia but also have experience of playing on all kinds of surfaces. Though we are good at the grass but playing against Japan on any surface would be tough. Still I believe that Aqeel and Aisam have all the ability to spring a surprise. Both the players have beaten powerful tennis-playing countries like Korea and Slovenia in the past.”

Besides Aqeel and Aisam, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassir Murtaza, Ahmed Chaudhry and Mohammad Shoaib are part of the team and the camp as well.

“Ahmed is also expected to rejoin the camp in a couple of days but we are still waiting for Aisam’s arrival. With Aqeel’s arrival, the camp will be in full swing and hopefully we would get the required exposure before start of the tie,” Mushaf added.

Besides the court reserved for the tie, there are two more grasscourts at the complex solely meant for training purposes.

“The training will be in full swing from Monday. We will be training in two sessions to make the best use of available time. Backup players have been coming out of a good run in the domestic circuit where they played a few ranking events. They have also flexed their muscles during trial matches but we all are looking forward to Aqeel and Aisam.”