World Jewish Congress hails Pope

ROME: The World Jewish Congress (WJC) on Sunday hailed Pope Francis’ “tremendous compassion” after he visited a Holocaust survivor in Rome, praising his “moral integrity and sense of history”.

Francis spoke with Hungarian-born poet Edith Bruck for around an hour, with the Vatican saying their conversation “highlighted the value of memory and the role of the very oldest in nurturing it and passing it on to the very youngest”. “At a time when neo-Nazism, antisemitism, and other bigotries are resurgent in many parts of the world, Pope Francis’ moral integrity and sense of history set the standard for other faith, political and community leaders,” WJC president Ronald S. Lauder said in a statement.