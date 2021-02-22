Animal cruelty

In Pakistan, a majority of people don’t pay attention to animal rights. Animals who are currently in Pakistan’s zoos are in the worst condition. Every Pakistani zoo is a picture of neglect and hurtful cruelty. Animals are kept in tiny cages and no one takes care of them. A few days back, two rare deer were stolen from the Dera Ismail Khan Wildlife Park. Even though the officials recovered them in a timely manner, the incident has highlighted the fact that zoos need to be inspected and monitored on a regular basis. The wildlife department of every province is requested to take care of zoo animals. The officials should also take strict action against those people who are guilty of hurting animals.

Iqra Karim

Turbat