Low output

This year, because of some unknown reasons, the country’s cotton production has been quite low. As a result, it cannot meet export targets. It was the responsibility of the government to see if the agriculture sector was well equipped to meet its annual and monthly targets.
The government is requested to take immediate steps to uplift the agriculture sector to ensure that the country can easily meet its targets.
Hangul Murad
Balnigwar