Awareness campaigns

This refers to the letter ‘Good mental health’ (Feb 18) by Musfira Fatima. The government is less concerned about the rising mental health issue. There are a large number of people in our country who are dealing with mental health problems on their own. In our country, poverty and a high rate of joblessness play a big role in creating mental health issues among people. In the absence of any formal help by the government, the people who are fed up with their lives commit suicide. Our healthcare authorities need to pay attention to this important issue. The government must establish mental health clinics and hospitals where people can come for treatment. The authorities should launch an awareness campaign to let people know that they should show empathy towards those who are dealing with any kind of mental disorders.

Through these campaigns, the government should send a strong message that seeking treatment for mental disorders is not wrong. The people should be encouraged to see a doctor so that they can get better and carry on with their lives. Also, the government must look at those issues that it can improve to ensure that the people are not depressed. Factors like poverty, unemployment, poor lifestyle, social pressure, relationship inconvenience, etc., also play a big role in making people frustrated and depressed. The government must pay attention to this issue and take all the steps needed to turn Pakistan into a country where people enjoy good mental health.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana