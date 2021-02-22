This refers to the news report ‘External debt and liabilities swell to $115.7 billion’ (Feb 18). When the present government took office in August 2018, the country’s external debt/liabilities stood at around $95 billion. Now, the amount has been increased to nearly $116 billion. Even after the repayment of some portion of the previous debt, the net increase in external debt has been $20 billion. Had the government followed a restrictive import policy – as opposed to a liberal one – and curbed the import of luxury and unnecessary foreign items, it would have saved around $20 billion in the import bill during the last two and a half years and further borrowings could have been avoided, enabling the nation to stand on its own feet.

Certain crucial indicators that pose serious challenges to our fragile economy must also be kept in mind. The annual external debt servicing has shot up to $14 billion – which represents 56 percent of our exports. The export earnings are covering less than 50 percent of our imports. Loans are mostly being taken for consumption purposes that do not develop repayment capacity. The reduction in the import bill is the only viable route for maintaining external solvency and avoiding the plunge into the IMF fold whose programme has regressive features whose shocks are likely to be felt for years to come. It is time the nation learned to live within its means and practised austerity. Our policymakers need to accept this reality that the economy is heading in the wrong direction.

Erum A Baig

Karachi