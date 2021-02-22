In our society, the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. The country’s economic inequality has reached new heights. In our country, students who are not financially strong are unable to get good education. Students who have rich parents can easily afford to pay the high fees of elite education institutions. As a result, unprivileged children have no way to improve their standard of living. When these children remain uneducated, they have to rely on odd jobs to make ends meet and remain trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty.

All education institutions charge high tuition fees. A large number of people are now unable to afford the fees. The higher authorities should think about ways to make education more affordable and accessible. This issue, once resolved, can play a great role in the country’s overall growth and progress. Also, the government needs to take appropriate measures to alleviate poverty. Job opportunities should be created so that the people don’t have to take up low-paying jobs. Every child has a right to education. It is unfortunate that for many families, money play a big role in deciding whether a child should continue studies. No family should be put in a situation where they have to sacrifice a child’s education so that they can afford food or other basic necessities.

Sarah Khalid

Lahore