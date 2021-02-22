Great initiative

The PTI launched the Ehsaas programme to provide some monetary relief to the downtrodden. This transparent programme is for every citizen of the country and doesn’t lean towards any political party. Under the dynamic leadership of Dr Sania Nishtar, who has been overseeing the programme, this initiative that was taken for the welfare of the people was recognised internationally.

Dr Nishtar deserves appreciation as she has managed to deliver cash grants to millions of eligible households. This welfare programme will also go a long way in ensuring that people from low-income households have access to quality education. Under this programme, the government is all set to provide scholarships on merit to students so that they can get enrolled in undergraduate courses at different universities. This programme has also created strong bonds with provinces to share information and establish a workable dynamic complaint redressal system.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad