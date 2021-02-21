Triple murder case accused sent on 5-day physical remand

SUKKUR: The First Civil Judge Dadu on Saturday handed the accused of a triple murder case to the police on a five-day physical remand for interrogation.

Reports said the accused, identified as Murtaza Chandio had killed Rubab's father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio. “The tyrants should understand that they cannot escape law”, she asserted. Referring to the arrest as a ‘victory of the people’, Rubab said the police only found the suspect after the Supreme Court had taken notice of the incident, adding that the police should have arrested three years ago.