Kidnappers demand Rs3m ransom

SUKKUR: The kidnapping business has been flourishing in Sindh, as in a recent incident, the alleged criminals have demanded Rs3 million ransom amount from the parents of the victims.

Reports said the alleged criminals demanded Rs3 million from the parents of the victims, who were identified as Abdullah Dahani and Tareen Brohi.

The victims were kidnapped some days ago from the limit of Doudapur area of Kashmore-Kandhkot. The alleged kidnappers threatened to kill the abductees if their demand was not met. The parents demanded safe recovery of their loved-ones.