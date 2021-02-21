Ex-lawmaker quits JUI in Buner

Our correspondent

DAGGAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam local leader and former Member Provincial Assembly Gorsaran Lal on Saturday announced quitting the JUI due to indifferent attitude of the party top brass towards him.

In a statement issued here, the ex-lawmaker said that he quitted the JUI after 20 years of affiliation as he was being ignored in consultation and party affairs by the leadership.

He said that he quitted the party after consultation with his community and would announce joining other political party to serve the people.

Gorsaran Lal added that he had served the people without any discrimination and would continue this mission irrespective of affiliation to any party.