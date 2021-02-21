Chief Minister orders action against illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the divisional administration to launch a grand operation against illegal construction activities and housing societies in three districts of Mardan, Swabi and Charsadda to preserve agricultural lands.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a review meeting on the progress of development projects in the Mardan region and public issues at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

Besides others, Members Provincial Assembly from Mardan region and administrative secretaries of relevant departments and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan directed the divisional administration to prevent activities in the riverbed, causing damage to infrastructure along the rivers.

The chief minister directed the Health Department to provide the required human resources and medical equipment to all category hospitals of the division on an urgent basis with the aim to ensure healthcare service delivery to the people at local level.

Mahmood Khan asked the district administrations of the three districts to hold regular open forums and invite the Members of the Provincial Assembly.

The meeting was informed that a total of 49 decisions were taken in the last meeting out of which 21 have been implemented while progress on the implementation of 22 decisions was satisfactory and implementation of six of them was slow.

The meeting was informed that construction work on Chota Lahor gridstation in Swabi district had been completed and electrical work on the station was 80 percent complete while the rest of the work will be completed soon.

It was informed that a 21 km distribution line has been laid for the supply of natural gas to Union Council Tor Dheer while gas supply will be started from next week.

To provide clean drinking water in Swabi so far, 33 out of 38 hand pumps have been installed while work is underway on the remaining pumps.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities to provide medical equipment to the Rural Health Center Jhanda for the gynea Ward and to make the ward fully functional on priority basis.

It was told that work was underway to lay a pipeline for gas supply in Bagh village of Swabi while a survey for gas supply in Charmang has also been completed.

Similarly, additional funds will be released next month for road construction projects in the district. It was informed that three different sites have been identified for the Takht Bhai Sports Complex.

The meeting was informed that as per the decision of the last meeting, the required staff has been deployed in different police stations of Mardan.

Regarding the developmental schemes of Charsadda district, it was informed that schemes for setting up rescue 1122 stations in Shabqadar and Tangi tehsils of Charsadda have been proposed for the upcoming ADP while rescue station is already fully operational in Charsadda tehsil adding that land required for setting up of Tehsil Complex has also been identified.

It was informed that work on the establishment of Government Girls Degree College Shabqadar has been expedited and the project will be completed by June this year.