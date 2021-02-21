close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

US warns China on use of force at sea

February 21, 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday warned China against the use of force in disputed waters as it reaffirmed its view that Beijing´s assertive campaign in the South China Sea is illegal.

The State Department voiced “concern” about new legislation enacted by China that authorizes its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that Beijing considers to be unlawfully entering its waters.

The text “strongly implies this law can be used to intimidate the PRC´s maritime neighbors,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to the People´s Republic of China. —AFP

