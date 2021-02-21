PTI activists to hold sit-in against AJK parliamentary board

ISLAMABAD: The office bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Kashmir have decided to hold a sit-in in Islamabad on February 28 against the formation of the party's parliamentary board, party sources said.

It was decided that on February 28, the workers will protest against the decision of the party by wearing black armbands and raising black flags.

They believe that the newly constituted parliamentary board is unbalanced and violates merit. Party Secretary General Majid Khan and leader Raja Musaddiq said that youth and women belonging to the ideological faction of the party, were excluded from the parliamentary board and only the supporters of a particular leader have been inducted.