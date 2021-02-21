Pak, Russia navies exercise

ISLAMABAD: Upon culmination of Exercise AMAN 2021, Pakistan Navy ships ALAMGIR and ASLAT conducted bilateral exercise ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with the ships of Russian Federation Navy, ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH and DMITRIY ROGACHOV in the North Arabian Sea.

Besides, Pakistan Navy ship ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Exercise LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy ship GAJABAHU.

Pakistan Navy’s Fixed and Rotary Wing aircraft and Pakistan Air Force Fighters participated in these exercises.