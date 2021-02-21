Maryam’s presser full of contradictions, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to news conference Maryam Nawaz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Saturday that her news conference was a collection of contradictions. “In one breath, the praises of the Election Commission, in the other, the incompetence of the administration, while in the third breath, there is an outcry of rigging,” he said. The minister noted that if the administration was incompetent then how did the fraud happen and asked who were they fooling? “The nation is well aware of these anonymous characters. These are the same characters who used to say, ‘I have no property in Pakistan what to talk of in London’. The elections they win are transparent, where they lose, the noise of rigging, the people are fed up with their political hypocrisy,” Shibli Faraz said. He noted that wherever they win, there was a PTI government there, and added that bullying, intimidation, rigging had always been their style. “Today the institutions are independent and active, the Election Commission is speaking openly, is there such an example in the past?” Shibli Faraz asked.

He added that the PTI has won the election of NA-75 Daska.

Earlier, taking a position, he tweeted, “Results received by our polling agents in NA-75 Daska suggest we have won the election by over 7,000 votes -- an election we had lost by over 30,000 in the last elections,” Shibli noted.