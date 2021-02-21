Hafeez Sh calls on Shujaat

LAHORE: PTI candidate for the Senate from Islamabad Abdul Hafeez Sheikh along with a delegation called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema here.

PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar and Chaudhry Arshad were present in the National Assembly while Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Ch Sabahat Elahi, Dr Riaz Tasleem, Ch Javed Chattha and Rana Khalid were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvaiz Elahi said that as allies of the government, they were fully supporting their candidates.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to put Pakistan on the path of progress and development, his intention was clear and he would do something for the people.

The prime minister would have to make difficult decisions for the betterment of the country and the nation.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh thanked Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvaiz Elahi and said that he needed their full support. The ruling party continued its journey of development with its allies.