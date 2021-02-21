Illegal funding to US politicians: Pak-origin American lobbyist gets 12 years in jail

CALIFORNIA: The American Federal Court in California has convicted Ammad Zuberi guilty for violation of ‘Foreign Act’ and has awarded twelve years in prison along with a hefty penalty of $1.75 million (Rs278 million).

Imaad Shah Zuberi, 50, of Arcadia, California, was sentenced by US District Judge Virginia A Phillips, who also ordered him to pay $15,705,080 (Rs2.5 billion) in restitution and a criminal fine of $1.75 million.

In November 2019, Zuberi pleaded guilty to a three-count information charging him with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by making false statements on a FARA filing, tax evasion, and making illegal campaign contributions. In June 2020, Zuberi pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of obstruction of justice.

Ammad Zuberi, allegedly a front-man of a Pakistani politician, had confessed before the court to contribute nearly $1 million to the former US president Donald Trump’s presidential inaugural committee, while he was unable to present any legal money-trail for funding such a hefty amount. The 50-year-old, Zubairi, a Pakistani-American entrepreneur, political fundraiser, and a convicted felon, is also a relative of a renowned Pakistani-American surgeon. Zuberi was also a business partner of a former federal minister.

The US Justice Department has been investigating for funding various politicians for long against Zuberi. It is pertinent to mention that Zuberi remained a blue-eyed boy and has allegedly been supporting powerful circles in Pakistan in the US House of Representatives. It is said Pakistan Embassy had arranged a meeting between a former establishment figure and Ammad Zuberi.