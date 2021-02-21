Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: One soldier was martyred and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan tribal district late Friday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Malik Khel in North Waziristan late Friday night.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid was killed. During the clash, Havaldar Shehzad Raza also embraced Shahadat.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against the security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killings since 2009. During search operation, the security forces recovered huge cache of weapons.