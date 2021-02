Osaka beats Brady to win Australian Open title

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka cemented her status as the dominant force in women’s tennis with a fourth grand slam title at the Australian Open.

The Japanese star reclaimed the title she won in 2019 with a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory over first-time slam finalist Jennifer Brady, maintaining her perfect record in major finals. The pair had played a superb match in the semi-finals of the US Open last year but this was only briefly a contest after Osaka overcame some early wobbles to clinch the first set.

The 23-year-old remains behind Ashleigh Barty in the rankings because of the temporary switch to a two-year system but there is no doubt Osaka is the best player in the world on hard courts. She now holds two titles again after winning in New York last September and has extended her winning run to 21 matches, stretching back more than a year, while only Serena and Venus Williams of active players now hold more slam titles.

American Brady, 25, is a late developer who failed to qualify for the tournament two years ago but a strong start to last season persuaded her she could compete with the best players. She certainly showed that at the US Open, where Osaka had to play what she has described as one of her best matches to stay on track for another grand slam title.

Brady struggled to handle her nerves in her semi-final victory over Karolina Muchova and a poor game allowed Osaka to break for 3-1. But both women were missing a lot of first serves in breezy conditions and back came Brady to level at 3-3 in a flurry of Osaka errors.

The next four games were the crunch moments of the match as the pair battled for supremacy in this heavy-hitting contest.

Brady withstood pressure to hold for 4-4 but Osaka did the same in the next game and two poor forehands from Brady — the first wildly overhit and the second into the net from inside the service box — gave up the first set..