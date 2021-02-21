Moyes wants Hammers to be regular high flyers

LONDON: David Moyes wants this season to be the start of West Ham consistently challenging around the top of the Premier League and not for it merely to be a one-off.

The Hammers have enjoyed a fantastic campaign to date and are fifth in the table ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham. While Spurs have established themselves as part of the Premier League top six over the last decade, West Ham have not finished higher than seventh since 1999.

It appears this term represents one of the club’s best opportunities to seal European football, but their manager is not thinking along those lines. Moyes said: “I expect us to do it again. I expect us to do it next year and I expect us to do it the year after because that’s my job.

“I’m going to try and make sure that we’re a team who is consistently challenging round the top regularly, so to say this is your chance to do it or you’re not going to do it at all – it’s not that way I’m building and what I want to do at the club.

“I want to build something which is going to be consistent and regular. I take your point you have to take your opportunities when they come along whether it be in games or whatever, but I’m hoping this is going to be a regular thing and not something which we just do once in a while.

“I want to get away from that feeling that you have to take this chance now. We’re in a really good position for the points we’re taking...”